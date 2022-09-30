Mac Jones returns to practice as he reportedly might be a game-time decision vs. Packers

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots welcomed back an important player to practice on Friday.
Mac Jones practiced for the first time since reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens. It won’t be known until later how much of a participant the team’s starting quarterback was at Friday’s practice.
Despite the prognosis, reporters have suggested that there’s a chance Jones could play on Sunday against the Packers. Jones was telling teammates not to count him out from playing and was taking part in the game-planning for Sunday’s game, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday. Jones might even be a game-time decision for Sunday, though Brian Hoyer is still expected to start, the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian reported Friday.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday what would have to happen in order for Jones to start.
“Ultimately that’ll be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said.
Belichick added that Jones is “fine” and acknowledged a bit more specifics on Jones’s ankle injury for the first time.
“It’s not a broken bone, it’s not a fracture, you’re dealing with,” he said. “It’s a different injury.”
