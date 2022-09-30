Patriots Mac Jones ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Packers Brian Hoyer will start instead. Mac Jones is out for Sunday's game while Brian Hoyer will be in to start against the Packers.

After a week of speculation, it turns out Mac Jones won’t play in Week 4.

The Patriots officially listed their starting quarterback as out for Sunday’s game against the Packers due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Ravens.

Jones was on the practice field Friday after missing the last two practices. However, Jones was listed as a non-participant on the Patriots’ final injury report of the week.

In addition to Jones practicing on Friday, some reports built up optimism that he could play on Sunday. Jones was telling teammates not to count him out and he was involved in the game-planning as if he could play, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday. There was also some hope Jones could be a game-time decision, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Friday.

With Jones out, Brian Hoyer will start for the Patriots on Sunday. Hoyer hasn’t started since 2020, playing in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss against the Chiefs. While that is Hoyer’s lone start with the Patriots, he’s started 39 games over his 14-year career with other teams, losing his last 11 starts.

Jones reportedly suffered a “severe” high-ankle sprain when Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell hit him on his final throw of the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the high-ankle sprain of Jones’ severity would typically require surgery to recover, but Jones reportedly sought a second opinion on the issue earlier in the week.