Patriots Jakobi Meyers ruled out for Patriots against Packers Meyers has been dealing with a knee injury. Jakobi Meyers won't play against the Packers.

The Patriots’ passing attack will be without arguably their two best players when they face the Packers on Sunday.

Not only has quarterback Mac Jones been ruled out, but New England announced Saturday that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss Sunday’s game, too.

Week 4 will be the second straight game that Meyers has missed due to a knee injury, which he originally suffered in the Patriots’ preseason finale on Aug. 26. While Meyers played in New England’s first two regular season games, the injury flared up again last week and he didn’t participate in the first two practices before missing the game against the Ravens. Meyers was limited in practice all week but was hopeful that he could play against the Packers.

Meyers has been the Patriots’ top receiver since 2020, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s gotten off to a good start in 2022, recording 13 receptions for 150 yards over two games.

The Patriots’ receiving game didn’t suffer much, if at all, with Meyers out against the Ravens. DeVante Parker had a breakthrough performance, hauling in five receptions for 156 yards to help Jones throw for 321 yards. However, that came with Jones under center and not Brian Hoyer, who will get the start Sunday.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey appeared to play many of the snaps in Meyers’ absence last week, playing 54 snaps while Kendrick Bourne played just 18.