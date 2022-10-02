Patriots Brian Hoyer ruled out of Patriots-Packers with head injury Bailey Zappe came into the game with both Hoyer and Mac Jones out. Brian Hoyer prior to the Patriots-Packers game. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out of the Week 4 matchup against the Packers on Sunday with a head injury.

Hoyer, 36, was starting in place of injured starter Mac Jones (out with a high-ankle sprain). After leading the Patriots to a field goal on the team’s opening drive in Green Bay, Hoyer was sacked on a third down during the second drive and exited the game.

After being evaluated, Hoyer was ruled out:

Patriots injury update: QB Brian Hoyer is downgraded to out with a head injury. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2022

Prior to leaving the game, Hoyer was 5 of 6 for 37 passing yards.

Rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer.