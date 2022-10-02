Patriots Live blog: Updates and analysis from Patriots-Packers Can the Patriots beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers without Mac Jones? FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Cornerback Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots runs after an interception during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Welcome to Week 4, as the Mac Jones-less Patriots are set to take on the Packers at 4:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Patriots are coming off of a 37-26 loss to Baltimore, during which they let Lamar Jackson score five touchdowns. This week’s matchup brings another one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Can the Patriots climb back to .500? Follow along here for live updates.

Inactives: 3:00 p.m.

Patriots: S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Lawrence Guy QB Mac Jones CB Jalen Mills, WR Jakobi Meyers.

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, DL Jonathan Ford, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, OL Rasheed Walker.

Pregame notes: 2:30 p.m.

Filling in for an injured Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer is looking to snap the NFL’s longest losing streak among active quarterbacks. He’s lost 11 in a row.

But, the Patriots are trusting him with the start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Jones was at practice on Friday, but did not participate this week due to a high-ankle sprain.

Jakobi Meyers, who was the Patriots’ leading receiver though the first two games, has been ruled out for this week with a knee injury according to ESPN. He also missed last week’s loss 37-26 home loss to Baltimore.

Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game after offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was placed on injured reserve.

The Patriots have split their last two matchups with the Packers and are 6-6 in the all-time series. The Packers won the only postseason matchup in Super Bowl XXXI.

A win would bring the Patriots back to .500, setting them up with momentum as they take on the Lions, Bears, and Jets in coming weeks. A loss would drop the Patriots to the same record they began last year with, 1-3.