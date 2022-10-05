Patriots Patriots tease throwback red uniforms ahead of matchup vs. Lions The vintage "Pat Patriot" logo will also make a return. The Patriots wearing throwback red uniforms during the 2009 season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots’ red jerseys, which include the throwback “Pat Patriot” logo on the team’s helmets, will make a 2022 debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday (1 p.m.)

New England initially revealed in September that Week 5 would be a game for the throwback jerseys, and added more information about the uniforms on the team’s website.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

The Patriots last wore red jerseys on Oct. 21, 2012 in a 29-26 overtime win over the Jets.

A recent NFL rule change once again allows for teams to use multiple helmet designs designs in the same season, enabling New England to bring back not only the red uniforms from an earlier era, but also the classic “Pat Patriot” logo.

The Patriots will wear the uniforms again on Dec. 1 against the Bills.