5 things to know about Garrett Gilbert, the QB who will reportedly join the Patriots

Garrett Gilbert spent training camp with the Patriots.

It looks like Bailey Zappe won’t be the only healthy quarterback on the Patriots’ roster for long.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert, a 31-year-old quarterback whose recent NFL stop was with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Mac Jones out with a high-ankle sprain, the Patriots appeared set to play Brian Hoyer, who started Sunday’s game against Green Bay. But Hoyer left the game with a head injury in the first half, resulting in Zappe’s NFL debut.

The Patriots needed to bring in another quarterback in case anything happens to Zappe against Detroit this week, and they are already familiar with Gilbert.

Here are five things to know about the Patriots’ latest quarterback addition.

This is his third stint in New England.

Gilbert, who was drafted and cut by the Rams, came to New England in 2014 a few months before the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. He was waived by New England in 2015.

He’s since spent time with eight NFL teams, including the Raiders, Cowboys, and Panthers.

Gilbert returned to New England last September when the Patriots signed him to the practice squad. Washington, which was known as the Washington Football Team at the time, signed Gilbert from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Gilbert landed with the Raiders, where he was until Las Vegas added former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

He dominated the now-defunct AAF.

Gilbert was leading the Alliance of American Football in passing yards at the time when it folded during the 2019 season.

His team, the Orlando Apollos, went 7-1 and was crowned AAF champions even though the season didn’t finish.

The coach, Steve Spurrier, posted a photo of his AAF championship ring on Twitter.

His dad played behind Jim Kelly.

Gilbert’s father, Gale Gilbert, played a decade in the NFL as a quarterback.

He backed up Jim Kelly and Frank Reich from 1989-1993 while the Bills appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls.

Garrett Gilbert was born in Buffalo in 1991 and later moved to San Diego before his family settled in Texas where he attended high school.

He was a five-star quarterback.

Rated as a consensus five-star prospect, Gilbert was second to only Matt Barkley among high-school quarterbacks in 2009 according to the 247Sports composite.

Gilbert signed with Texas and started 14 games over three seasons before finishing his final two college years at SMU.

He went to the same high school as Baker Mayfield.

Gilbert won back-to-back state titles at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

Other Lake Travis alumni include Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Brett Baty, an infielder who was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has one career NFL touchdown.

Gilbert is 43 for 75 passing for his career with 477 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The touchdown was a 20-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb in the second-quarter of a 24-19 loss to the Steelers when Gilbert was on the Cowboys in 2020.