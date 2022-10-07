Patriots Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson reflected on Patriots’ fandom ahead of Sunday’s game "Every kid loves Tom Brady." Aidan Hutchinson will face his favorite team growing up on Sunday.

For Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Sunday’s game against the Patriots could carry a little more meaning.

While the Michigan native is playing for his hometown team, they weren’t Hutchinson’s favorite team growing up. Hutchinson grew up a Patriots fan, rooting for the team in the midst of their historic title run.

Hutchinson told reporters that he thinks playing Sunday at New England will be a “fun” experience, but he won’t let his childhood fandom get in the way of his job to beat the Patriots.

“I just liked Tom Brady. Every kid loves Tom Brady,” Hutchinson said. “Hopefully, one of these days I’ll get the chance to hit Tom, but we’ll see. I would say that Patriots fandom that you referenced is no good.”

Like Brady, Hutchinson is also a University of Michigan alum. However, he won’t get that opportunity to fulfill his dream of sacking Brady on Sunday or any time soon, as the Lions don’t face the Buccaneers until 2023.

That won’t take away anything from what could be a special moment for him on Sunday at Gillette Stadium though.

“Growing up, seeing Tom play there in those cold-[expletive] games [at Gillette Stadium], so hopefully it gets a little cold,” Hutchinson said.

As Hutchinson was leading Michigan to the College Football Playoffs and being named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, he shared the backstory as to why he was a Patriots fan growing up.

“It was hard being a Lions fan. The Lions have been struggling for a while,” Hutchinson said. “I actually grew up a Patriots fan, with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

The No. 2 overall pick is already off to a good start in his NFL career. He recorded three sacks in the Lions’ Week 2 win over the Commanders. He’s already eight hurries and three hits through the first four games, too.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say about Hutchinson ahead of Sunday’s game, but said the Lions’ defense consists of “a good group of edge players.”