Patriots Patriots reportedly holding out hope Mac Jones can play vs. Lions Jones was limited in all three practices this week. Mac Jones is reportedly still looking to play in Week 5.

Don’t count out Mac Jones just yet.

The Patriots starting quarterback is doubtful to start Sunday’s game against the Lions just two weeks after he reportedly suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. However, New England is holding out hope that Jones can play, The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe reported. The team and Jones both want to see how he responds to continued treatment on Saturday during walkthroughs, Howe added.

Jones returned to practice this week for the first time since he injured his ankle against the Ravens in Week 3. He was limited on all three days and left each practice early to continue to get treatment on his injured left ankle, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported. During the portions of practice that media was allowed to be at, Jones noticeably limped at times.

Advertisement:

Patriots coach Bill Belichick seemed optimistic in his assessment of Jones’ injury status on Friday.

“Yeah for sure [he’s improved]. He’s a lot closer than he was last Friday,” Belichick said.

When Jones initially suffered the injury, it was reported that the kind of high ankle sprain he had would require surgery for most players, which would force him to miss a few weeks. Jones reportedly sought a second opinion in the days after the injury.

In the likely event that Jones can’t go, fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will make his first career NFL start after primary backup Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Mac Jones still with a noticeable limp at times in warmups. Not much throwing during the stretching period, but here’s one. Practice now closed to reporters. pic.twitter.com/idXEZ0WICP — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2022

Zappe made his NFL debut against the Packers in Week 4, completing 10 of 15 passes with a touchdown and a lost fumble in the Patriots’ overtime loss.

In other Patriots injury news, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will reportedly play after missing the last two weeks due to a knee injury. Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DeMarcus Mitchell (concussion) are the only Patriots players who’ve been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful while safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), corner Jalen Mills (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillps (ribs), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) are all questionable.