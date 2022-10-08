Patriots Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers reportedly expected to return in Week 5 vs. Lions Meyers has been New England's leading receiver over the last two-plus seasons. Jakobi Meyers is expected to make his return on Sunday.

The Patriots might be without their starting quarterback against the Lions on Sunday, but it looks like another key offensive player will be making his return instead.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will suit up and play in Week 5, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Saturday.

Meyers has missed the Patriots’ last two games due to a knee injury he initially suffered in the team’s final preseason game on Aug. 26. Meyers left that game against the Raiders early, but returned in time to play in the Patriots’ season-opener against the Dolphins and suited up against the Steelers in Week 2.

While Meyers is reportedly expected to return on Sunday, he was limited at all three practices this week. He was also limited in all three practices the week prior and the final practice before the Week 3 matchup against the Ravens.

The fourth-year receiver has been one of New England’s most consistent players on offense in recent seasons. He led the team in receiving in 2020 and 2021, recording a career-best 83 receptions for 866 yards with two touchdowns last season.

Meyers got off to a good start this season, too. After a five-catch, 55-yard performance in Week 1, he had nine receptions for 95 yards in Week 2.

The Patriots’ offense didn’t have much trouble moving the ball through the air without Meyers in Week 3. Mac Jones threw for 321 passing yards in that game. However, he also threw three interceptions in the 37-26 loss before getting injured on his final play of the day.

With backups Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe playing at quarterback in Week 4, Patriots receivers combined for just 136 yards in the overtime loss to the Packers. Nelson Agholor led the team in yardage (46 yards on three receptions), while running back Rhamondre Steven led the team in receptions (four receptions for 23 yards).

Meyers’ return could come at a good time for a couple of reasons. Jones is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, but Zappe will reportedly make his first career NFL start. Having Meyers as a safety valve at receiver might allow New England to air it out a bit more than it did in Week 4.

The Patriots are also going up against one of the league’s worst defenses. Not only are the Lions last in points allowed (35.3 points per game), but they’ve also got the third-worst passing defense, giving up 279.3 passing yards per game.