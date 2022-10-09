Patriots ‘Love him’: Bill Belichick praises Rhamondre Stevenson after breakout performance Stevenson rushed for 161 yards in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson blows by multiple Detroit defenders. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When the Patriots lost Damien Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half Sunday, Rhamondre Stevenson seamlessly adjusted to an increased workload and powered the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Lions.

Stevenson, a second-year back out of Oklahoma, exploded for 25 carries for a career-high 161 yards and also caught two passes for 14 yards.

“When Damien went down, I just told him I got his back,” Stevenson said.

While Stevenson’s showing was by far the best of his career, it didn’t come out of nowhere. He totaled 12 carries for 73 yards and a score against the Ravens and 14 carries for 66 yards against the Packers and has looked particularly fluid of late.

He’s solidified his spot as one of the best backups in the league this season following a strong rookie campaign.

Stevenson’s most impressive rush Sunday was a 49-yard scamper late in the first quarter. He was pleased that he broke free but disappointed that he didn’t take it to the house.

“I feel like I should have scored that ball,” Stevenson said. “No confidence was gained from that run.”

Stevenson would start on many teams, but on the Patriots, he and Harris form a formidable one-two punch. Whether Harris is back in Week 6 against the Browns or out for longer, it appears Stevenson will continue to be a key part of the Patriots’ offense moving forward.

Head coach Bill Belichick raved about Stevenson and his versatility. He credited him for his strength and ability to make people miss and said he’s glad the Patriots have him.

“He’s a good all-around back,” Belichick said. “Love him. Love him.”

