Patriots' Damien Harris departs game vs. Lions early due to injury

One half of the Patriots’ strong running back duo departed Sunday’s game against the Lions early.

Damien Harris suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Detroit and was initially ruled questionable to return. However, he was downgraded to out at the beginning of the second half.

Harris got a fair amount of the workload in the Patriots’ opening possessions. But he wasn’t too efficient, rushing for just 11 yards on four carries and adding a reception that went for only a yard.

Harris wasn’t listed on the injury report prior to Sunday’s game.

Entering Sunday’s game, Harris had 246 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson was able to shoulder the extra workload in the first half. He rushed for 69 yards on eight carries, including one run that went for 49 yards. He also had a reception on a screen pass that went for 15 yards.