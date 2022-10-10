Patriots Bill Belichick said he won’t get into ‘hypotheticals’ comparing Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones Belichick was also asked about Kendrick Bourne. Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Lions game. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A day after Bailey Zappe won his first career start in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions, the question is somehow already being asked: Could the rookie supplant Mac Jones?

Bill Belichick took little time in pouring cold water on any speculation.

During his weekly interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked if could he “foresee any scenario in which Mac Jones is 100-percent healthy and Bailey remains the starter this season?”

“I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all different things that might or might not happen and all that. That’s just, to me, a waste of time,” Belichick replied. “I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios. We’ll take things as they come and go from there.

Advertisement:

“Obviously Mac wasn’t active yesterday so it wasn’t any part of any decision yesterday,” Belichick added.

Jones was inactive for the second straight week with an ankle injury, while Brian Hoyer (who was originally the team’s No. 2 quarterback) was recently placed on injured reserve due to a concussion he sustained against the Packers in Week 4.

One subject Belichick was happy to discuss were his thoughts on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. After a rocky start to the 2022 season — a period which has included reduced playing time with limited explanation — Bourne was back on the field more against the Lions on Sunday.

It wasn’t all good news for the 27-year-old, who was also flagged for multiple penalties. In the aftermath of an illegal formation penalty in the second quarter( which Detroit ultimately declined), Bourne was seen having an animated exchange with Belichick.

On Monday, however, Belichick praised Bourne.

“I love [Bourne]. He’s very passionate about the game, his performance, the team, works hard, and has helped us and will help us,” said Belichick. “It’s great to have him on the field because he’s an explosive player. He’s one of our key guys in the passing game. We’re always working to try to improve, get things better.

Advertisement:

“Nobody works harder at it than [Bourne],” Belichick added. “He always practices hard, works hard in practice, and I don’t think that’ll change. That’s just who he is. He loves football, and he competes well.”