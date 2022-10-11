Patriots Jonathan Jones weighs in on controversial roughing-the-passer call The Patriots defensive back was among many players who didn't like the call during Monday night's Chiefs-Raiders game. Cornerback Jonathan Jones enjoys learning the entire defense, and not just one position.

First, a controversial roughing the passer call swung Tom Brady and the Buccaneers enough momentum to pull off a close win against the Falcons on Sunday.

Then, during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders game, Kansas City’s Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer after punching the ball out of Derek Carr’s hand, forcing a strip-sack fumble.

Kansas City still won by a point, but the call drew ire from fans and players alike.

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones tweeted his opinion on the penalty during the game.

I get the NFL wants to protect its investment in quarterback. But you have to protect the integrity of the game. — J Jones (@justjjones) October 11, 2022

Many former NFL players and coaches also shared their opinions on the call. Legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor said the call was “terrible.” Former Saints head coach Sean Payton said the refs need “lots of work” on getting roughing the passer calls right. Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy said “this is not football anymore.”

A roughing-the-passer call can prove costly to a defense. It’s a 15-yard penalty, and can erase a key turnover like the one during the Raiders-Chiefs game. Drawing such a penalty at the wrong time can dramatically change the outcome of a game.