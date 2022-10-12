Patriots Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Judon recorded two sacks, a forced fumble, and four quarterback hits in Sunday's victory over Detroit. Patriots LB Matthew Judon chases down and sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Following the Patriots’ shutout of the league’s top offense on Sunday, one New England defender’s efforts were recognized by the NFL.

Linebacker Matthew Judon was named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. He had a huge game against the Lions, recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and four quarterback hits.

His second-quarter sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff resulted in a fumble that was picked up and taken for a 59-yard touchdown by Kyle Dugger. The play gave New England a 13-0 lead at the time.

Judon’s performance was a key factor in the Patriots’ ability to completely shut down the Detroit offense, which had entered Sunday’s contest averaging a league-best 35 points per game.

With Sunday’s two-sack performance, Judon moved into a tie for first in the NFL with six sacks on the season. He became the first-ever Patriots player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the team’s first five games.

Wednesday marked the second career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Judon. He also picked up the award following Week 11 of the 2017 season, when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Judon will look to extend his sack streak when the Patriots square off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The New England defense faces another stiff test, as the Browns feature the league’s top rushing offense.