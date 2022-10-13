Patriots What the Browns are saying about the Patriots ahead of clash in Cleveland The best of what Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, and Kevin Stefanski said about the Patriots this week. Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett follows through on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) The Associated Press

Bill Belichick had plenty of praise for Browns players on Wednesday.

He said that running back Nick Chubb is one of the best players the Patriots will see this season. He said David Njoku is probably the best tight-end in Browns history outside of Ozzie Newsome. He said defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are capable of wrecking any game they play.

Still, the Browns have struggled, losing three of their last four games.

As Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski put it, the Patriots are a great challenge but they’re an AFC opponent that’s 2-3 “just like us.”

What else did Stefanki, Chubb, and former New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett say about the Patriots during media availability this week?

Here are five things that stood out.

Browns ‘not sure’ if Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots have played two consecutive games without Mac Jones as the 2021 first-round pick recovers from a high-ankle sprain.

Bailey Zappe started in his place last week, but Jones has been attending practice and reportedly pushing to play this week.

“Offensively, not sure if we are going to see Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe,” Stefanski said. “We have to prepare for both guys. We saw Mac Jones last year so we know what he is capable of, and I think this young quarterback [Zappe], I am very, very impressed with what they have done with him and how he is playing and operating for them right now.”

What Kevin Stefanski finds ‘most impressive’ about Patriots.

One thing that made the Patriots stand out to Stefanski is their ability to give multiple looks within multiple coverages. Having the proper personnel is key to that approach.

“What I think is most impressive, they have always done this, is just having versatile football players that really can line up everywhere,” Stefanski said. “So that they can give you a look out of sub that looks like their base and they can get in base and give you a look that maybe you weren’t anticipating. That is a credit to their coaches and a credit to their players being able to mix up their looks.”

Chubb has plenty of respect for Belichick.

Belichick marked his 400th game as Patriots head coach with a 29-0 shutout of Detroit last week. That kind of longevity, along with multiple championships, is worthy of respect, Chubb said.

“You have to respect him because he has been in the league a long time,” Chubb said. “He’s won many Super Bowls and is a great coach obviously. It is all around he does a great job handling everything.”

Matthew Judon is ‘everything Belichick wants‘ in a player.

After posting a pair of sacks against the Lions, Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the week. He is the first Patriots player to record at least one sack in each of the first five games of a season.

“He is obviously a freak,” Brissett said. “He is everything that Belichick wants in a player. Does everything well the tasks that he needs to do. Can move him around everywhere. Tough and physical, but that is their team. That is the model of their team. That is evident when you turn on the film that it is still the mindset there.”

Cleveland ‘didn’t do anything right’ in last year’s loss to New England.

The result of last year’s meeting between Cleveland and New England was a 45-7 win for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

“We didn’t do anything right, let me start there,” Stefanski said. “Offense, defense and special teams, we did not play anywhere near a sound football game or a complete football game, and it got away from us. You can’t beat yourself ever in the NFL. You just can’t beat yourself against a Patriots team. They are well coached. They are not going to beat themselves so you have to be about your business.”