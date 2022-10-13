Patriots 5 Cleveland Browns players to watch as the Patriots take on NFL’s top rushing attack The Patriots have to deal with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt this week. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will be able to play this week despite testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) The Associated Press

The Patriots may face a familiar quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, but it’s the run game that jumps out about this week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

In five games, the Browns have amassed 962 rushing yards, the most in the NFL.

Led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have combined for four Pro Bowl appearances, the Browns have more rushing plays of 20 yards or longer (11) and more first-downs gained on rushing plays (57) than any other team in the league.

Cleveland’s defensive line is also a unit to watch with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the edges. The group only has nine sacks so far, and both Garrett and Clowney have missed time, but there is a potential for the Browns’ pass rush to become more dangerous as its stars get healthier.

The Browns have lost three of their last four, but are still stocked with “a lot of elite” talent, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.

Here are five players to keep an eye on.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Six years ago, the Patriots had Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett, and Jimmy Garoppolo in the same quarterback room. All three are now starting for NFL teams.

Belichick said that Brissett, who played in place of Brady for three games in 2016, looks the same as he did in New England.

“Jacoby looks like Jacoby,” Belichick said. “He’s a big kid with a strong arm. He’s tough and he’s smart. He does a good job with the system that they’re running. He does a good job with it and doesn’t turn the ball over.”

RB Nick Chubb

Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards (593) and rushing touchdowns (7).

The 5-11, 227-pound running back’s longest rush is 41 yards. Where he really hurt defenses is his ability to pound the ball and gain tough yards consistently. He’s averaging more than six yards per carry this season,

The Browns are at the top of the league in rushing attempts, and the Patriots should see another heavy dose on Sunday.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney played 52 snaps last week after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

But, he’s still in the process of recovering, and missed practice on Wednesday.

The former No. 1 overall pick has 1.5 sacks this season.

WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has been productive this season, when he’s gotten the targets.

He’s had a pair of games against the Falcons and Jets where he was targeted six times or fewer. He was held under 20 yards with no touchdowns in each game.

In the other three games, Cooper has scored three touchdowns and topped 100 yards twice.

DE Myles Garrett

Garrett was limited at practice on Wednesday with a hand injury.

He is also three weeks removed from a Sept. 26 car crash that left him with sprains in his shoulder and biceps.

The All-Pro defensive end has 10 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble through four games.