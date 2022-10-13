Patriots Tom Brady signs Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, to deal with Brady Brand Shedeur Sanders, a sophomore quarterback at Jackson State, has signed a deal with his "mentor." Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass against Tennessee State during the Southern Heritage Classic NCAA college football game in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) The Associated Press

Tom Brady’s clothing line, Brady Brand, has signed Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders to a name, image, and likeness deal.

Sanders is the youngest son of Pro Football Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders who is currently the head football coach at Jackson State, a historically black college in Mississippi that competes at the FCS level in football.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady said in a statement on Twitter. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

Under the Sanders’ leadership, Jackson State has raced off to a 5-0 start.

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,713 yards and 17 touchdowns against two interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes. Deion Sanders is the reigning FCS and Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year.

The sophomore quarterback, who was named FCS Freshman of the Year last year, has already lined up several other endorsements. He’s the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade.

He also has a deal with Beats-By-Dre, and recently announced a partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment which will have Sanders endorse a BBQ sauce named “No. 2” after his Jackson State jersey number.

Sanders, who has posted Instagram pictures of himself working out with Brady in the past, said he’s looking forward to continuing the relationship.

Brady Brand launched in January, and Sanders is among the first athletes other than Brady to endorse it.

“Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field,” Sanders said. “I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”