Patriots Bailey Zappe’s grandfather makes a case his grandson should continue starting "Once he gets in a rhythm with the starting group, who he's barely been able to work with, you may see the future." Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe runs against the Detroit Lions. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

As rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has gone from third-stringer to starter, the ease with which he’s taken command of the Patriots’ offense has surprised many people.

His grandfather, Doug Zappe, isn’t one of those people. He’s seen his grandson carve up defenses for years.

In a letter to Patriots.com writer Paul Perillo earlier this week, Doug Zappe made it clear he believes his grandson should remain the starter moving forward.

“Why not let Bailey Zappe do what he does best, pass to that great group of playmakers. I’ve watched him since he was 5 and he can pick apart defenses if given any time at all. Once he gets in a rhythm with the starting group, who he’s barely been able to work with, you may see the future. Of course, I’m prejudice being his grandfather.” – Doug Zappe

Give him credit for admitting he may be just a tad biased, but he also does have a point. As Perillo noted, Doug Zappe is far from alone.

In his first career game, in a hostile environment, Zappe went toe-to-toe with one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in Aaron Rodgers. In his first career start, he led the Patriots to a 29-0 thrashing of the Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win.

He’s shown he can make plays in flashes, and it’s quite possible that letting him throw more would benefit New England moving forward.

If Mac Jones remains out again Sunday against the Browns, and Zappe fuels the Patriots to another win, head coach Bill Belichick’s decision may become a bit more tricky.

Belichick has given no indication that the starting job is up for grabs when Jones is healthy, but if Zappe keeps shining, there’s a chance his grandfather may end up getting his way.