Patriots Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Bumberg in New York City on Friday. Robert Kraft married Dana Blumberg on Friday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported.

The wedding was actually a surprise event, according to the Post. Kraft and Blumberg invited roughly 250 people to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières.

Among the 250 people in attendance were several Patriots players of past and present, including Tom Brady. Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife, wasn’t spotted with the now Buccaneers quarterback as the couple has reportedly hired divorce lawyers.

Ty Law, Vince Wilfork, Randy Moss, Richard Seymour, and Drew Bledsoe were among the former Patriots players pictured at the wedding. Current Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and David Andrews plus linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and wide receivers coach Troy Brown were also in attendance.

Elton John reportedly performed at the event as a gift to Kraft and Blumberg. The famed musician actually helped spark the wedding in recent weeks, telling Kraft and Blumberg that he’d perform at the event while backstage at one of his concerts at Gillette Stadium in August.

John reportedly performed for an hour while Ed Sheeran and rapper Meek Mill also performed.

Other notable guests included Jon Bon Jovi, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Kenny Chesney, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and Kraft’s sons, including Jonathan Kraft.

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, began dating in 2019 and Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement in March. Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for 48 years before her death from ovarian cancer in 2011.