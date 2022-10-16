Bill Belichick moves into a tie for 2nd place in all-time wins with Patriots’ victory over Browns

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Facing off against the team that made him an NFL head coach, Bill Belichick continued his climb up all the all-time wins leaderboard on Sunday.
New England’s 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns marked career win No. 324 (regular season and playoffs combined) for Belichick, moving him into a tie for second place with former Chicago Bears head coach George Halas.
Belichick now trails only Don Shula on the career wins list. Shula finished his storied career with 347 wins, 23 more than Belichick’s current mark.
Of Belichick’s 324 wins, 293 have come in the regular season. With 31 playoff victories, he holds the all-time postseason wins record by a wide margin (Tom Landry has the second-most with 20).
Belichick began his head-coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991. He compiled a regular season record of 36-44 (1-1 postseason) in five seasons with Cleveland before being fired following the 1995-96 season.
Coincidentally, Belichick’s first career win, as well as his first-ever playoff win, both came against the Patriots.
Since he was named New England’s head coach prior to the 2000-01 season, Belichick has put together a 257-102 record in the regular season (30-12 postseason).
Belichick will have a chance to surpass Halas and move into sole possession of second-place on the all-time wins list when the Patriots take on the Bears next Monday night.
