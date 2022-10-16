A ‘questionable’ Mac Jones warmed up for the Patriots Sunday before being ruled out

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Reports that Mac Jones was “highly unlikely” to play Sunday despite entering the day with a questionable tag have been confirmed as the Patriots quarterback is officially inactive for New England’s matchup against the Browns.
Rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second consecutive start for the Patriots as Jones recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of New England’s Week 3 loss to the Ravens.
Jones did some light throwing with Zappe on the field before Sunday’s game, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. He did not do any stretching or jogging prior to officially being ruled out.
Jones has reportedly made significant progress throughout the week in terms of his mobility, but was ultimately unable to make it back in time for New England’s Week 6 matchup.
His next chance to return to action will be next Monday night, when the Patriots host the Bears.
