Patriots Albert Breer: Mac Jones’s relationship with Patriots ‘got a little sideways’ over the last few months Offseason questions and Jones's injury have affected the relationship between the two sides, according to Albert Breer. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones listens to head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mac Jones’s Week 3 ankle injury and the subsequent emergence of rookie Bailey Zappe have led to an increasing number of questions regarding the Patriots’ starting quarterback situation once Jones is able to return.

Also increasing lately is scrutiny of the bond between Jones and the Patriots.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, the relationship between the two sides has gotten “a little sideways” over the last few months.

"I think things did get a little sideways, really over the last couple of months"@AlbertBreer offers insight into Mac Jones' relationship with the team pic.twitter.com/HfH6SSIqVQ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 16, 2022

Breer attributed the start of the tension to New England’s decision to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, as opposed to a more established offensive-minded option.

“It’s going back to the change from Josh McDaniels – why are we bringing in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia when Bill O’Brien is sitting out there and potentially we could have made a run at him?” Breer said, asking the question from Jones’s perspective. “Why does it make sense to have a defensive guy and a special teams guy here, why are we changing the offense, why are we streamlining after all the success [Jones] had … ?”

Jones’s injury has also begun to affect the relationship between players and coaches, according to Breer.

“I think [the tension in relationship from the offseason] bled over into the injury now, and I think this has sort of given the coaches an opportunity to send a message to Mac,” Breer asserted.

“I don’t think Mac was ever in jeopardy of losing his job, but I don’t think that [the Patriots] told Mac that. I don’t think they said to Mac, ‘hey listen, you’re good, don’t worry about how Bailey Zappe plays,'” he continued.

Zappe’s success has mainly come from sticking to the offensive gameplan and not getting reckless with the ball, something that Breer says the Patriots are hoping Jones sees.

“This is a chance for them to sort of send a message to Mac that you have to do things better. Look what the offense is doing for this 4th-round pick out of Western Kentucky,” Breer pointed out.

“I think part of the message here is watch what Bailey Zappe is doing. He’s doing what we’re telling him to, and watch how the offense works for him.”

As Jones was inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns, how New England proceeds at quarterback when he returns remains to be seen. The next opportunity for clarity will come when New England hosts the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24.