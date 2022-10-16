Patriots Live blog: Updates and analysis as the Patriots take on the Browns The Patriots face the NFL's top rushing offense against Browns in Cleveland Sunday. Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe runs against the Detroit Lions. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Analyzing the Patriots’ inactives, 12:20 p.m.

QB Mac Jones: Jones will miss his third-straight game with a high-ankle sprain. The Patriots are 1-1 without him, but look like they have a new energy under rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe. The offense has been simpler, there have been much fewer costly turnovers. Jones will likely remain the starter when he returns, but Zappe is pushing him enough to make things interesting.

WR Nelson Agholor: Agholor’s production has dropped off significantly since the Pittsburgh game, when he made six-catches for 110 yards and helped New England escape with a big road win. He was only targeted once last week, and it resulted in a drop that bounced into the hands of a Lions defender for an interception. His absence could mean a bigger role for rookie Tyquan Thornton, who is back after recovering from a broken collarbone.

Advertisement:

DL Lawrence Guy: Guy, who started all 17 games for New England last year, is out for his third-straight game. The Patriots’ d-line has played well in his absence, with Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise getting plenty of pressure off the edges. But this week is about stuffing the run, and the Patriots will miss Guy’s 6-4, 315-pound frame in the middle.

LB Josh Uche: Uche has three tackles in three games this season. He showed some flashes of pass-rush ability during the preseason. But this year, as he’s battled injuries, Uche hasn’t had enough snaps to be much of a difference maker.

DB Josh Bledsoe: The 2021 6th-round pick out of Missouri has missed every game this season.

DB Jonathan Jones: Jones has been playing as well as pretty much any other cornerback in the league so far. He’s third in the NFL in pass deflections, fourth in the league in forced fumbles, and has an interception along with 16 tackles. His absence will test New England’s secondary. Fortunately rookie Jack Jones is off to a strong start. Also, it should be noted that Cleveland is missing top corner Denzel Ward.

RB Damien Harris: Harris is out for the second straight week. Rhamondre Stevenson had a big game against Detroit, and will probably get a fair amount of touches this week again without Harris. Harris was seen on the field jogging during warmups.

Details on Mac Jones’ appearance in warmups, 11:55 a.m.

Now we know that Mac Jones won’t play today. It’s his third consecutive absence after suffering a high-ankle sprain at the end of the Ravens game.

Advertisement:

But, the Patriots waited until the last minute, 11:30 a.m when the inactive report is due, to officially rule Jones out.

Jones was on the field in Cleveland and participated in pregame warmups. He walked around and threw a few passes to Bailey Zappe. It doesn’t appear like he did much else outside of that.

But, the fact that he was out there shows that he’s made another step in his recovery, and that he is drawing closer to playing than he has been over the past few weeks.

Inactives, 11:30 a.m.

Patriots: QB Mac Jones, WR Nelson Agholor, DL Lawrence Guy, LB Josh Uche, DB Josh Bledsoe, DB Jonathan Jones, RB Damien Harris.

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, RB Demetric Felton, OL Joe Haeg, OL Drew Forbes, OL Christopher Hubbard, DL Jadeveon Clowney.

Pregame Notes, 11:00 am.

Welcome to Week 6, where the Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Cleveland, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, has the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL. Former Patriot Jacoby Brissett gets the start at quarterback.

As for the Patriots’ quarterback situation, Mac Jones hasn’t been ruled out yet. He’s missed two weeks in a row as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain and is listed as questionable. Still, it’s highly unlikely that Jones will play according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Advertisement:

That means rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to start again. The Patriots also elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad.

All eyes will be on the Patriots’ run defense as it tries to contain Cleveland’s running backs. The Patriots looked dominant against Detroit, shutting out the Lions without allowing any fourth down conversions.

In the secondary, the Patriots will be without Jonathan Jones. Jones was the leagues top-ranked corner heading into the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

With a win, the Patriots could improve to 3-3 and lift their record back to .500.

Follow along here for updates and analysis.