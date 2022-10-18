Patriots Devin McCourty, Patriots bowl in the Seaport to raise money for sickle cell awareness Devin and Jason McCourty hosted a fundraiser at Kings Dining and Entertainment Monday night. The Patriots' Devin McCourty spoke to the Governor's Council on behalf of William Allen in February.

Devin and Jason McCourty stood on the red carpet outside of King’s Dining and Entertainment Monday night, playfully roasting each other on a variety of subjects from Jason no longer playing football to Devin’s bowling ability.

But their purpose for hosting the McCourty Bowl, an annual fundraiser that benefits sickle cell disease research and Boston Medical Center, is serious business.

The disease hits home for the twins, who were inspired by their aunt’s battle with the disease to raise money for a cure. She died in 2019, but their work continues.

“We always talk about giving back, being in the community,” Devin McCourty said. “For some reason whenever we have an event we win the Sunday before, so it makes it perfect. But, even Saturday night as we were in chapel, we talked about balancing whatever the norm is. That’s what this is about, supporting people with sickle cell and Boston Medical Center.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that can block blood flow through the rest of the body and lead to serious health issues such as stroke, vision issues, and infections.

More than 20 million people are affected by the disease world wide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the disease occurs in about one out of 365 African American births.

Several Patriots players, including Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Hunter Henry, Carl Davis, Nick Folk, and David Andrews came to the Seaport to support the fundraiser.

There was a bowling tournament followed by a live auction after the red carpet. The event, which was formerly known as the Sweet Feet for Strikes and Mayo Bowl, continues a Patriots tradition of bowling fundraisers for local causes.

Devin McCourty isn’t the only person affiliated with the Patriots to raise money for health equity this month.

Last week, team owner Robert Kraft gave $50 million to Mass General Hospital to address health disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status.

It was the largest gift in support of community health and health equity in the hospital’s history, according to Mass General.

“I am proud to live in a city that is home to what I consider the greatest hospitals in the world, led by Mass General,” Kraft said. “Yet, I’ve always been troubled by healthcare inequities, as I know there are many in nearby communities who don’t have healthcare and can’t access the excellent care others receive here.”