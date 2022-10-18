Patriots Jason McCourty has ‘Zappe Fever’, Devin McCourty is ‘not talking about it’ The Patriots captain joked that he's going to take his twin to "go see Bill" Belichick for saying he has Zappe Fever. Jason and Devin McCourty at the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Devin McCourty smiled and looked at his twin brother, Jason McCourty when he heard the question.

The Patriots captain is hardly ever short on words, but this was one question he knew to let his brother answer.

“You got the Zappe Fever?” a reporter asked.

Jason, who joined the NFL Network show “Good Morning Football” in July, looked back at Devin.

“I’ve got Zappe Fever,” Jason McCourty said. “I like Zappe, I like Mac, I’m fine with either one of them. Throw them in there and let them do their thing. Mac dances a little bit better, so if one has to score, I’d rather see Mac do the griddy. Zappe just kind of gave us a fired up flex this week so it just depends what we’re talking about.”

Devin McCourty laughed at the breakdown of the quarterbacks’ dancing ability, but declined to comment on New England’s quarterback situation.

“I think it’s so cool to see the difference between me — a player in the locker room — and a media guy, because I’m not talking about it,” said Devin McCourty.

The McCourty twins played together with the Patriots from 2018-2020. Even though Jason spent most of his career elsewhere, he did get to experience playing for Bill Belichick.

“I’m going to bring him into the facility tomorrow so he can see Bill,” Devin McCourty joked.

The twins hosted the McCourty Bowl Monday night at King’s Dining and Entertainment in the Seaport. There was a red carpet for the Patriots players to walk as they arrived outside the building. Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Damien Harris, and Hunter Henry were among the many Patriots there.

As Zappe walked down the red carpet and headed for the door, someone asked a question to see if he’d respond. Zappe turned around, came back, put his hands in his pocket, and said “we’re going on to the Bears, that’s about it.”

The McCourty twins laughed. Jason told Zappe to go inside, joking that since he’s become a media member he doesn’t want to hear from rookies.

“You know what he heard today?” added Devin McCourty. “Rookies, less is more. So that’s what you just saw. Rookies, less is more.”