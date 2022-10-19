Patriots Jason McCourty: Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones were ‘hanging out, laughing and joking’ at charity event "The team loves both of them." Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at a Patriots practice in September. AP Photo/Steven Senne

With the ongoing speculation over Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones at the quarterback position, former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty weighed in with some unique perspective.

McCourty, after all, recently spent time with both players while they were at a charity bowling event he hosted with his twin brother (and current Patriots safety), Devin.

“The team loves both of them. They were in there hanging out, laughing and joking,” McCourty, now a co-host of Good Morning Football, explained Wednesday.

Our guy @JasonMcCourty spent Monday night with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.



So… ? pic.twitter.com/EwyJFY9IQC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 19, 2022

In his view, the potential Drew Bledsoe-Tom Brady comparison between Jones and Zappe is off the mark.

“I look at this situation, you had the Bledsoe, you had the Brady. But for me, it’s more [Robert Griffin III] and Kirk Cousins because of the fact that, yes, those two guys were drafted in the same draft, but very similar.

Advertisement:

“Mac Jones, a first-round draft pick last year. Zappe, I believe, was fourth-round this year,” McCourty explained.

Looking at the long-term, McCourty sees a position on New England’s roster that is stronger for having competition.

“So now you have Bailey Zappe and you have Mac Jones,” he said. “You have two guys that solidify the quarterback room.”

As for who he thinks the winner will be, McCourty made his pick in a discussion with (among others) fellow co-host Peter Schrager.

“Maybe there’s some competition,” McCourty acknowledged. “I think Mac gets the job back, but like you said, Peter, the leash is a little bit shorter, and the fact is [the Patriots] can’t turn the ball over.”