Patriots As Mac Jones pushes to play, Bill Belichick has ‘total trust’ that he’s telling the truth about his ankle The Patriots are 2-0 when starting Bailey Zappe, giving Jones even more incentive to return. Mac Jones during the Patriots-Ravens game in Week 3. Winslow Townson/AP Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is closer to returning than he has been in weeks.

He warmed up with the team before Sunday’s win against Cleveland, was a limited participant at practice last week, and Bailey Zappe said after the game that he didn’t know he would be the starter until Saturday.

Given the combination of Zappe’s play, Belichick’s history of being willing to part with established players, and the natural desire to play and help the team as a competitor, there are plenty of reasons why Jones would want to return to the field quickly.

On a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday morning, Belichick was asked how much he trusts Jones’s word when it comes to the status of his ankle.

Advertisement:

“I have total trust in Mac and our conversations over the years,” Belichick said. “But we’ll see how it goes. I don’t know. We’re not practicing today. We’re going to get a jump on the Bears with some meetings and film work and things like that. And then we’ll practice tomorrow and give you the injury report then. But really, there’s nothing to talk about today.”

According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, Jones is around 85-90 percent and is open to playing Monday night. The decision to play him will be up to the team, Kyed tweeted.

A reporter asked Belichick what criteria he uses to make those kinds of decisions.

“As you know, Mac’s been inactive the last two weeks,” Belichick said. “So there really isn’t any conversation to be had here. Hypotheticals and all that, I’m going to stay away from those. We’re going to see exactly what we’re dealing with here and go forward.”

The Patriots’ offense has looked simpler under Zappe. Less risky deep throws. A bigger dose of Rhamondre Stevenson to set up the play-action pass. Plenty of short throws that let Zappe complete 73 percent of his passes so far.

When asked if he’s heading into the game with separate game plans for Jones and Zappe, Belichick said every situation is different. He didn’t elaborate on the specifics of how this quarterback situation is different.

Advertisement:

“I wouldn’t say two different plans, no,” Belichick said. “Again, we’ll get ready for the Bears. There are always players in situations where there’s some uncertainty about their availability. That’s the way it is every single week. Depending on who those players are, what the plays are, what we’re talking about, they’re all a little bit different. But, we’ll manage them the best we can.”