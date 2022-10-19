Patriots Patriots’ Deatrich Wise to host block party at Mattapan Boys & Girls Club The event will benefit the Josh Kraft Teen center at the Mattapan Boys & Girls Club. Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise is set to host a block party this Saturday at the Mattapan Boys and Girls Club.

There will be a pop up barbershop, hair braiding, food trucks, musical performances, and a vaccination station provided by Boston Medical Center according to the press release.

Wise, who began hosting the event three years ago, said he was inspired after meeting some of the kids.

“There’s tremendous kids out there,” Wise said. “They have tremendous talent in a lot of different things, videography, music, singing, arts, technology. When I came across those kids — I know Mattapan doesn’t get a lot of good news — but I think a really good thing everybody should know is what these kids are doing in Mattapan. So, I partnered with some guys here and made a platform so these kids can shine and be a light in Mattapan.”

The fundraiser will benefit the Mattapan Boys & Girls Club’s teen center, which was recently named after former Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston president Josh Kraft. Kraft is now the president of Kraft Family Philanthropies. He is the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Wise said he wished he was part of a place like the Boys and Girls Clubs when he was growing up.

“I didn’t have anything like the Boys and Girls Club, it was my parents, my brothers and I just kind of together doing things,” Wise said. “We did tons of sports and stuff like that and a little Boy Scouts when we were real small, but other than that just sports. I think the Boys & Girls Club is a great outlet for kids, as an after school program and allowing them to try different things.”

The event is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.