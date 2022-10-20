Patriots 5 Bears players to watch against Patriots on Monday Night Football Chicago's passing offense has been horrible. But, its passing defense is a different story. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Associated Press

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly available just in time for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. After missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain, he’ll be a key player to watch for New England. But what about the Bears?

Chicago traded four picks, including a pair of first-rounders, to move up and select quarterback Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through six games, it appears the second -year quarterback’s struggles have spilled over into this year. Like Jones, he’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. The Bears are last in the NFL in passing yards and completion percentage. They’re also tied for last in passing touchdowns. They’ve relied on running the football, logging more rushing attempts than any team other than the Falcons, Eagles, and Browns.

So far, the Bears have been one of the NFL’s stingiest pass defenses, holding opponents to 178.6 yards per game and intercepting five passes. But they’ve struggled mightily against the run. Here are five Bears players to watch against the Patriots this week.

QB Justin Fields Though he’s been among the league’s worst at throwing the ball, Fields remains a dual-threat who can make plays with his legs. He’s the Bears’ second-leading rusher, and averages almost 50 yards per game on the ground. But, he’s been a turnover machine with five interceptions and four fumbles, and the Patriots should be able to take advantage of that.

RB Kahlil Herbert Herbert, who has been splitting carries with David Montgomery, has been effective with his touches. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry on 64 attempts with three touchdowns. His ability to move the chains will be key for Chicago’s offense.

LB Roquan Smith One of the NFL’s most prolific tacklers, Smith has at least 20 more tackles than any other Bears player this season. He held out during the preseason over a contract issue that has yet to be resolved. As he continues to try to convince the Bears he’s worth the money, Smith has certainly shown that he is an impact player.

DT Justin Jones Jones has been able to generate some pressure on quarterbacks from the middle, with a pair of sacks. He’s got more tackles than any Chicago defensive lineman, including the defensive ends. As the Patriots move forward with plenty of touches for Rhamondre Stevenson, how they move the pile in the middle is worth watching.

DB Eddie Jackson Two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson already has 43 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles this season. He’s a big part of why the Bears’ pass defense has been able to keep opponents in check for the most part, and he has a nose for big plays which could prove interesting in Mac Jones’ return.