Patriots Mac Jones reportedly ‘expects to be available’ for Patriots’ matchup vs. Bears Jones is pushing to return from a Week 3 ankle injury. Mac Jones celebrates with Tyquan Thornton after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the win against the Browns. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Patriots could be getting Mac Jones back for the Monday night matchup with the Bears, according to a recent report.

Jones, who has been out with an ankle injury since the end of a Week 3 loss to the Ravens, “expects to be available” per ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

While Jones has been on the practice field at times in the last two weeks, New England ultimately went with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Jones, who has been inactive, has watched Zappe lead the Patriots to consecutive wins in his absence.

Whether or not Jones actually ends up on the field on Monday remains to be seen at the team’s practices this week, according to Reiss.

Advertisement:

Bill Belichick maintained a similar line during Wednesday’s press conference that he’s been taking since Zappe has been the team’s starter over the last two weeks.

“As you know, Mac’s been inactive the last two weeks,” Belichick said when asked about Jones’s status. “So there really isn’t any conversation to be had here. Hypotheticals and all that, I’m going to stay away from those. We’re going to see exactly what we’re dealing with here and go forward.”