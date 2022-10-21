Patriots What experts are predicting for Monday’s Patriots-Bears game The Patriots are heavy favorites to win the Monday night clash. Matthew Judon and the Patriots look to win their third straight game on Monday.

Mac Jones is either going to get the start Monday or it’s going to be a nice bowl of comeuppance for his dismissive supporters.

Of course, Mac Jones is the clear No. 1 quarterback on the Patriots. He’s a first-round pick. He went to Alabama. He made the Pro Bowl and led his team to the playoffs as a rookie.

He should be above any ridiculous quarterback controversy.

As if this were Aaron Rodgers the team was waiting to return from injury.

Jones might turn out to be a fine quarterback in the NFL. He might even make everybody forget Bailey Zappe’s name after a few pumps of his right arm Monday night against the pathetic Chicago Bears. But let’s not treat his return as something messianic. He was the lowest-rated QB in the league before injuring his ankle. Over his last five games during the regular season in 2021, Jones posted only a 79.8 rating, tossing six touchdowns with five interceptions. He’s among the best of the 2021 rookie class, but when that includes Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, you’re not exactly talking about the 1983 draft either.

Zappe Fever hasn’t gripped New England because everybody has given up on Jones. The gravitation toward Zappe has been because of the night-and-day feel of the Patriots since he took over in Green Bay. Maybe that magic won’t last. But we’re hearing the same sorts of sneering takes on the rookie’s skills as we did some other young gun who took over for New England 21 years ago.

Maybe they’ll be right this time.

This week’s predictions:

Chicago Sun-Times staff: All six pick the Patriots. Rick Telander writes, “A Bears win in Gillette Stadium on a Monday Night game doesn’t seem possible under any conditions. That is, even if the Bears were the better team, which they’re not. The Bears have found interesting ways to lose, and Belichick will give them a fresh one.”

Globe staff: All Pats (-8).

Tony Massarotti, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Patriots (-8). “Two questions: first, who is playing quarterback for the Patriots? And second, does it matter? The answers, in order: No idea – and no. Fine, the Bears defense might be decent. But their offense absolutely blows. We’re willing to bet that the Patriots defense will outscore the Bears this week because Bill Belichick will have Justin Fields’ head spinning like a roulette wheel. It’s unanimous.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 27, Bears 7. “The Bears are coming off 10 days rest after playing last Thursday, while the Patriots are back home after beating the Browns. New England has made big strides on the defensive side of the ball. That will show up against a bad Bears offense that is limited in the passing game. On offense, Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, whoever plays, will do enough in the passing game. The Pats will win big.”

CBS Sports staff: Six of seven pick New England (-8).

Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Patriots 34, Bears 8. “The Patriots have won their past two games by an average of 34-8 with Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick, at quarterback. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win with back-to-back 100-plus passer ratings. Maybe the Patriots don’t need Mac Jones to return.”

ESPN staff: Pats across the board.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: Patriots (-8). “Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, it doesn’t really matter. The Bears might not crack six points all night. Because the Bears stank.”

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Patriots (-7.5). “Speaking of bad primetime games, why are the Bears playing in primetime on two consecutive weekends? Or at all, really?”

USA Today staff: All New England.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Chicago (+8). “I like that the Bears have opened things up a bit on offense. I’m still not over losing on them last week, when they had endless opportunities to beat the Commanders. I’m not too excited to go back on them this week, but I’m not to the point with the Patriots in which I trust them laying more than a touchdown.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots (-7.5). “The Bears offense continues to be a tough watch. There’s a scenario in which their defense holds up well and Justin Fields makes some second-reaction plays. But given the matchup between Chicago’s passing offense and a Patriots defense that’s playing well, I can’t put my faith in the Bears.”

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Patriots 33, Bears 14. “There’s no point in messing around here anymore. Bill Belichick’s improving defense is getting a big assist from rookie Bailey Zappe stabilizing a run-heavy offense at quarterback. That complements red-hot second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson in the rushing attack. Belichick will easily solve a second-year QB, Justin Fields, stuck in a predictable offense that’s neither versatile or multiple. Stevenson will destroy another bad run defense.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Patriots 24, Bears 15. “Will it be Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? Zappe has at least made that an interesting question with a 72.9% completion percentage since taking over in the loss to Green Bay. Chicago averages 15.5 points per game, and Justin Fields’ struggles will continue on the road against a top-10 scoring defense. The Patriots earn their third straight victory heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Jets.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 23, Bears 13. “The Bears just aren’t good enough to compete with the Patriots.”

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 20, Bears 3. “Justin Fields against a Bill Belichick-coached defense could be ugly for Chicago.”

FiveThirtyEight: Patriots, 78 percent win probability (-9).

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Bears 14. “It doesn’t matter who starts at quarterback for the Patriots. The Bears’ defense, from its run stopping to the pass rush, hasn’t been good enough to make up for an extremely limited passing game. The Patriots have quietly seen excellent secondary play, despite losing J.C. Jackson, thanks to their versatile, safety-heavy packages. They tend to cook mediocre quarterbacks, and that’s where Justin Fields is in his development.”

NFL Pickwatch: Ninety-seven percent, Patriots (-370).

It says here: Patriots 46, Bears 10. Joe Buck might sound as defeated as Al Michaels does on Thursday nights after this one.