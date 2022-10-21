Patriots Mac Jones said he’s ‘definitely moving better and feeling good’ as he looks to play vs. Bears Jones has missed the last three games due to a high ankle sprain. Mac Jones has had to watch his Patriots teammates play without him the last three weeks.

FOXBOROUGH — In his first time speaking with the media since the day after he suffered a high ankle sprain, Mac Jones said he’s progressing and looking to play in Monday’s game against the Bears.

“I’m going to try and do my best to put the hours in and (get) ready,” Jones said Friday. “I’m definitely moving better and feeling good.”

Jones also said that his ankle “feels pretty good.”

“I’m just trying to work through all the stuff to be able to play in an NFL football game,” Jones said. “I want to be able to go out there and help the team and once I’m there, I’m there. I’m definitely making progress. We’ve done a good job with the treatment.”

Advertisement:

In Jones’s absence, the Patriots have gone 2-1 with Bailey Zappe winning over many fans. The fourth-round rookie has won over many fans by winning both of his starts, completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception with a 111.4 passer rating, which is the best among all quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 70 passes so far this season.

Zappe credited Jones for helping him through his first few NFL games. Jones has also enjoyed watching Zappe play, too.

“I think I’ve been in these types of situations before, whether it’s in college or not,” Jones said. “If you’re in, you’re in. You want to have everyone helping you. He’s done a good job stepping up and being a young guy. I’ve always had really good mentors and things like that, so that’s my plan.”

Mac Jones speaks for the first time in a few weeks. Had good things to say about Bailey Zappe and said his ankle is definitely feeling better #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Kl3N0YDVWt — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) October 21, 2022

Jones said he’s been in good spirits as he’s dealt with his first injury-related absence in his short NFL career.

“It’s been good,” Jones said. “You get to watch and learn as much as you can and try and get healthy. I’ve done a good job trying to help the team as best as I can in film and during the game to watch it, it was really good. Obviously, I want to be out there to help the team win and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Advertisement:

If Jones is cleared to play, he’ll reportedly start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. Jones has been limited at the Patriots’ first two practices this week.