Patriots Former Patriot J.C. Jackson suffers 'serious' non-contact knee injury Jackson went down awkwardly trying to contest a Seahawks touchdown and was quickly ruled out.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Charger’s 37-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

With the Chargers trailing 17-14 in the second quarter, the former Patriots star pursued Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin toward the end zone. Geno Smith floated a pass toward Goodwin and found the receiver high in the air for a touchdown catch. Jackson, however, was unable to contest — his leg appeared to catch awkwardly underneath him and he buckled to the ground immediately.

Here’s a look at what happened.

Whatever happened to JC Jackson here does not look good at all

Chargers players gathered around Jackson, and many of them dropped to one knee in a somber scene. Jackson appeared to be in obvious pain, and the team put an air cast on his leg to stabilize it. The Chargers eventually carted him off the field.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley later described Jackson’s injury as “significant.” Per Rapoport, the Chargers are evaluating the extent of the damage.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers this offseason when he and the Patriots failed to reach an agreement. In his first four seasons with the Patriots, Jackson recorded 25 interceptions — tied for the most by any player in their first four NFL seasons.

Jackson’s stint with the Chargers has started slowly, but Staley told reporters the team planned to stick with him prior to Sunday’s game.

“We’re going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable,” Staley said last week.