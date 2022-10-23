Patriots Report: Mac Jones is expected to start Monday’s game against the Bears Barring a setback, Jones will return to his starting job on Monday night following a three-game absence. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Bill Belichick appears to have come to a decision regarding the Patriots’ starting quarterback, for Week 7 at least.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks.

Jones missed the last three games due to a high ankle sprain suffered on the last play of New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones’s absence and a concussion to backup Brian Hoyer led to the emergence of rookie Bailey Zappe, who impressed in relief of Hoyer in Week 4 and his two subsequent starts.

Zappe’s solid play led some to wonder if there may be a quarterback controversy in New England, but Belichick largely remained quiet on the topic in the lead-up to Monday’s game.

He told reporters on Friday that the team was still taking it “day-by-day” with Jones, but did not elaborate on who would start when Jones was able to return.

Sunday’s report, however, seems to have offered some clarity on the situation.