Live blog: Patriots host Bears on Monday Night Football in Foxborough

Patriots: DB Shaun Wade, DL Christian Barmore, WR Kendrick Bourne, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, LB Josh Uche, RB Kevin Harris, OL Isaiah Wynn.
Bears: DB Lamar Jackson, DL Jonathan Kingsley, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter.
The Patriots elevated linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.
New England did not elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who saw significant snaps earlier in the season. Rookie Tyquan Thornton, who was taken off injured reserve last week has helped fill in some of the Patriots receiver depth.
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert was not activated, which leaves Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as the Patriots only active quarterbacks. That probably means Jones is at least healthy enough to play.
Welcome to Week 7, where the Patriots are set to host the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.
After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly expected to start according to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
However, two hours prior to the game, there is no official word from the Patriots on whether the starting quarterback will be Jones or Bailey Zappe, who threw for over 300 yards in last week’s win against Detroit.
New England did not activate third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert, which makes Jones and Zappe the only active quarterbacks on the Patriots roster tonight.
No matter who starts tonight, the Patriots will take on a Bears team that has struggled offensively but presents a stronger defensive challenge than anything the Patriots have seen since they played Green Bay in Zappe’s debut.
All-pro defensive back Eddie Jackson already has three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbled. Linebacker Roquan Smith is one of the league’s most productive passers.
All of this comes within the context of Monday Night Football and what could possibly be an historic night as Bill Belichick attempts to pass legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the NFL’s all time coaching wins list.
Follow along here for updates and analysis.
