Patriots Bailey Zappe’s rookie of the year odds skyrocketed during Bears game The rookie QB went from 50-1 to 5-1 odds in a 30 minute span and is now among the favorites to win. Bailey Zappe at the line during Patriots-Bears. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Bailey Zappe’s odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award fluctuated wildly during the Patriots’ loss to Chicago Monday Night.

According to ESPN, a number of big bets shifted Zappe’s odds to win the award from 50-1 to 5-1 in a stretch that lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Zappe took over for Mac Jones after three series and provided an immediate jolt to New England’s offense with a pair of quick touchdown drives before his production tapered off in the second half.

The biggest bet Caesars Sportsbook reported during the game was $3,000 on Zappe at 16-1. There was a total of six bets of $1,000 or more.

“All it took was one possession with him throwing a touchdown to a guy who was wide open,” Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a release. “When you leave those markets open, people are going to be jumping on. That’s how it is nowadays. You can’t rest because all it takes is one series or one half for people to form an opinion on things. It’s not waiting to see how he does next game. It’s the thinking that the value is there now so you have to take it.”

As of Tuesday morning, Zappe had the third-best odds (13-2) in the NFL to win behind Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III (2-1) and Houston running back Dameon Pierce (3-1).

DraftKing’s had Zappe’s odds at 60-1 before Monday night’s game, according to ESPN.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not named a starter for next week’s road game against the Jets. He stuck with Zappe for the remainder of the game after pulling Jones. Belichick said afterward that he didn’t feel it was fair to put Jones back in with the game out of reach in the second half.