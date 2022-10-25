Patriots After Mac Jones’s benching, the Patriots’ quarterback situation is murkier than before Bill Belichick said he planned to play both quarterbacks all along. Neither Jones nor Zappe helped their case Monday night.

Bill Belichick had a short leash for Mac Jones on Monday night, that much was clear.

After three drives, which ended in a pair of three-and-outs and an interception, Jones was pulled in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe, who finished the game.

The picture of who will be New England’s starting quarterback next week?

That’s much murkier, because Zappe was unable to rescue the Patriots from the double-digit deficit they put themselves in during the first half.

After entering the game with fans chanting his name, Zappe threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

When asked who would be the starting quarterback next week, Belichick sidestepped the question.

Advertisement:

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said.

However, he let both quarterbacks speak to the media after the game.

Belichick was adamant that he did not bench Jones because of the interception he threw at the end of his third drive.

“That’s not what it was, but you can write whatever you want to write,” Belichick said. “That’s not what it was.”

Belichick planned to play both quarterbacks all along and Jones’s health played a factor in the decision, according to the coach.

Jones, who looked fairly smooth running the ball in the first half, said he felt good physically after playing for the first time in three weeks.

“I feel pretty good. Just trying to put in the hours like I did the past couple of weeks,” Jones said. “If you are injured, that’s what you have to do. You have to put in the hours, the treatment, recovery, ice, hot tubs, whatever you can do. I’ve been trying to do that. That’s all I can control. I feel pretty good, but obviously, with time things get better, so just trying to do that.”

Belichick said he thought he’d be able to play Jones in the second half, but the score got out of hand and he didn’t feel it was right to but him back in.

Zappe said that he found out that Jones was the starter for Monday’s game about the same time fans and media did – right before game-time.

Advertisement:

Belichick announced the decision less that two hours before the game on the radio during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The end result was ugly loss that showed the Patriots haven’t quite settled on who their quarterback is going to be.

But, no matter who the quarterback is going forward, the defense has to play better to give the offense a shot.

“If we give up 33 points I don’t care who plays quarterback, we’re going to have a tough time,” said defensive back Devin McCourty.