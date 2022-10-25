Patriots Patriots players were surprised that Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones against Bears "I didn't know who was playing or who was starting." Bailey Zappe (#4) of the New England Patriots reacts with Trent Brown (#77) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night provided more questions than answers in terms of the team’s starting quarterback situation.

Mac Jones made his return from a three-game absence, starting the contest and leading the team’s first three drives before being replaced by Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception.

While Bill Belichick “planned to play” both quarterbacks on Monday, several Patriots players were surprised by the in-game switch.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson told MassLive that players “weren’t aware” that the plan was to use both quarterbacks. He went on to say that he didn’t know Zappe was going to enter the game until he saw him on the field.

Right guard Mike Onwenu shared a similar sentiment, telling the Boston Herald that he “didn’t know who was playing or who was starting.”

Also caught off-guard was receiver Jakobi Meyers, who answered affirmatively when asked if he was surprised by the change.

“Yeah, for sure,” Meyers said. “I didn’t make the call, so [I] definitely was surprised.”

Jones, however, seemed to have more prior knowledge of how the situation would play out.

Belichick told reporters that Jones knew he would only play part of the game – something that Jones confirmed in his postgame remarks.

“I think Coach Belichick had a really good plan for us. Obviously, that’s kind of internal stuff, but I understood the plan and what was going to happen,” Jones said following the game.

Zappe’s pregame level of knowledge regarding the situation was more unclear.

He told reporters that he found out “about the same time y’all did” that Jones was going to start the game.

He did not let the lack of clarity affect his preparation for the contest, though.

“I prepare like I have every other week, and if that decision was made for me to go in, then I was going to go out there and do the best for my team.”