Peyton Manning hates the way Mac Jones got pulled early against the Bears

Peyton Manning read Mac Jones’s lips as the camera zoomed in on the Patriots’ quarterback during the ManningCast broadcast of Patriots-Bears Monday night on ESPN.

“I’m out,” Jones told Nelson Agholor, according to the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Manning said he understood why Jones was not happy about being pulled after three series.

“That’s a hard way to play quarterback right?” Manning said. “If you’re hesitant to make a play knowing you’re going to come out, that’s tough. My guess is he didn’t know that was the deal.”

Jones left the game after throwing an interception on his third drive of the game as fans were chanting backup Bailey Zappe’s name at Gillette Stadium.

“Definitely wanted to play better,” Jones said after the game. “I just have to do better at my job, and that’s all it comes down to. That’s all I can control. Honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns on his first two drives. But, Zappe struggled late in the game and threw a pair of interceptions.

Zappe went 2-0 as a starter while Jones was out and finished the game Monday night after Jones was taken out.

“They’ve got confidence in Zappe, he’s made some good decisions,” Manning said. “But, I hate that for a quarterback to throw an interception, we’ve all thrown them, and you usually don’t come out right away in the second quarter. We’ll see how Zappe does.”