Patriots Bill Belichick is in ‘we’ll see how it goes’ mode with the Patriots’ quarterbacks The Patriots' head coach continued to deflect questions about the team's quarterbacks.

A couple of weeks ago, the phrase Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used to deflect questions away from the Patriots’ quarterback situation was “day-by-day.”

On Wednesday, “we’ll see how it goes” was the phrase Belichick repeated over and over again as the Patriots’ quarterback situation remains uncertain.

Has Belichick named a starting quarterback yet?

“We’ll see how it goes today,” said Belichick.

Is Belichick planning on rotating Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones against the Jets like he did Monday night?”

“We’ll see how it goes today,” said Belichick.

It got to a point where Belichick was cutting off questions before they were finished to repeat that the Patriots would see how it went.

Advertisement:

A reporter asked Belichick if he’ll tell the media more tomorrow. Belichick smiled and said “maybe.”

The way it went on Monday was bad, and two days later there’s little information to address why the game went so sideways and where the quarterback situation is at.

Belichick was asked if Zappe and Jones are competing for the starting spot.

“I didn’t say that,” Belichick responded.

When asked what level of play Mac Jones has established in 2022, Belichick said:

“These midseason evaluations, I’m not going to get into those anytime that a player didn’t play for three weeks.”

Zappe, Jones, and Garrett Gilbert were at practice on Wednesday. The media portion was limited to just stretching, so there wasn’t an opportunity to see who took the first-team snaps. Practice was closer to a walkthrough than a full practice, according to Belichick.

Although there were reports that Jones would play against the Bears earlier in the week, there was no word from Belichick until a radio interview less than two hours before the game.

Zappe said after the game that he found out that Jones would start about the same time fans and media did. Jones said Belichick did a great job of communicating the plan to him.

Advertisement:

But, there were multiple Patriots including Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson who said they weren’t aware of the plan to use both quarterbacks against the Bears.

And, now, after two-quarterback plan backfired, Belichick seems just as closely guarded about what the plans are for this week.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said. “The plan is to see how it goes.”