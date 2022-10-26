Blindside hit on David Andrews was ‘extremely dirty’ says Matthew Slater

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
After an illegal blindside block knocked him out of Monday Night’s loss to Chicago, Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews is in concussion protocol according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
On Tuesday night, Patriots captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater addressed the hit on WEEI’s “Mut At Night.”
“I think the league is making an effort to get those hits out of the game,” Slater said . “I think that was an extremely dirty play, and my concern is with the health and well-being of David. I just hate to see any teammate down on the field like that and having to go through that type of situation. The league’s going to do what they need to do. Hopefully, they handle this situation the right way, with class and with order. But there’s really no place in our game for hits like that or plays like that.”
Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel knocked Andrews to the ground from the side after Roquan Smith intercepted a pass from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that the hit was wrong.
“He should not do that, and I told him right afterward,” Eberflus told reporters postgame. “That’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”
Pennel, who played for the Patriots in 2019, was ejected from the game.
“Mike played here, so he knows how to play the game the right way,” Slater said. “He’s been playing this game a long time. He knows what’s right and what’s wrong.”
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.