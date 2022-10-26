Patriots Blindside hit on David Andrews was ‘extremely dirty’ says Matthew Slater "There's no place in our game for hits like that," Slater said.

After an illegal blindside block knocked him out of Monday Night’s loss to Chicago, Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews is in concussion protocol according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

On Tuesday night, Patriots captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater addressed the hit on WEEI’s “Mut At Night.”

“I think the league is making an effort to get those hits out of the game,” Slater said . “I think that was an extremely dirty play, and my concern is with the health and well-being of David. I just hate to see any teammate down on the field like that and having to go through that type of situation. The league’s going to do what they need to do. Hopefully, they handle this situation the right way, with class and with order. But there’s really no place in our game for hits like that or plays like that.”

Source: Not that there was much doubt, but #Patriots C David Andrews is in concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block that got Bears DT Mike Pennel ejected from last night's game.



New England has a short week before their Week 8 matchup with the Jets. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel knocked Andrews to the ground from the side after Roquan Smith intercepted a pass from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that the hit was wrong.

“He should not do that, and I told him right afterward,” Eberflus told reporters postgame. “That’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Pennel, who played for the Patriots in 2019, was ejected from the game.

“Mike played here, so he knows how to play the game the right way,” Slater said. “He’s been playing this game a long time. He knows what’s right and what’s wrong.”