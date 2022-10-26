Patriots Mac Jones is planning to start against Jets: ‘I think I deserve that’ "I plan to start every game that I've ever played in." Patriots quarterback Mac Jones listens to head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mac Jones will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Jets after taking 90 percent of first-team snaps at practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

It will be the second consecutive start for Jones, who got the nod during Monday night’s game against the Bears.

“I plan to start every game that I’ve ever played in,” Jones told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “Whether that’s pee-wee football or third-string at Alabama I always try to prepare as a starter. Like I always say if it’s one snap or 70, I’ll be ready to go. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t control anything else. I worked really hard and put myself in a position to do that and yes, I think I deserve that.”

When asked if he’s been told directly that he’s the starter for Sunday’s game, Jones said: “I think those are things we want to work through as the week goes along. I don’t really care whether they tell me or not. All that matters is that I’m ready to go.”

Jones, who returned to action on Monday after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain was removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Wednesday. He played three drives before being replaced by Bailey Zappe, who finished the game.

“I feel pretty good, like I said I’m just trying to get my treatments,” Jones said. “I’ve done a good job with that. Just like anybody else I’m sticking with my routine and trying to get back into that and become a better football player. Whatever I can do to do that, just like anybody else on our team, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jones has six interceptions in four games this season, and the Patriots are 1-3 with him as the starting quarterback.

“I think that’s the important thing,” Jones said. “Helping the team and that goes with playing better. Obviously, you don’t get any credit for having injuries and playing through it and that’s not what I’m looking for. I’m looking to play and help the team.

“And it’s the NFL you’re going to be a little bit banged up and you’re going to play through things. There’s guys on our team that are playing through stuff. We’re all just trying to work together, put our best foot forward, play the game that we love, and play it better than we have in the past.” Jones didn’t elaborate when asked if the Patriots are planning to rotate him and Zappe as they did against the Bears.

Both quarterbacks have played roughly the same amount of snaps and have roughly the same number of turnovers. Zappe’s passer rating is about 30 points higher, but Jones led the team to the playoffs last year and had reportedly shown enough in practice to get the starting nod this week. “Everybody on our team is preparing and we want to prepare even harder and be ready to go,” said Jones.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022