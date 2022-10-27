Patriots Bill Belichick names Patriots’ QB starter: ‘Mac will be our quarterback’ The second-year quarterback will be the Patriots' starting quarterback going forward. Mac Jones of the Patriots reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback going forward, according to Bill Belichick.

Belichick said that Jones wasn’t physically ready to play a full game Monday night, which is why Bailey Zappe finished the game after Jones started.

The circumstances around Jones’s health have changed for the better. Jones is no longer on the Patriots’ injured list. He missed three games and only lasted three drives last week after recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

“We started the game the way we wanted to start it last week,” Belichick said. “We talked about the way it ended up. So this week’s a different week. It’s a different situation. Mac will be our quarterback.”

However, Belichick stopped short of saying that Jones would have the job for the rest of the year.

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe played well in a pair of wins while Jones was out before struggling at the end of Monday night’s blowout loss to Chicago.

Belichick didn’t close the door on Zappe playing again down the road.

“It’s hypothetical,” Belichick said. “Like here we are today. We’re practicing for the Jets. It’s Thursday getting ready for the Jets. That’s where we are. Anything that happens beyond that, it’s not current. I’m not going to get into it. That’s as helpful as I can be.”

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported that Jones would be the starter on Wednesday, not long after Belichick told reporters he needed to see how the day went before commenting further on Jones’s status.

According to Yates, Jones took around 90 percent of Wednesday’s first team practice reps. Belichick said Thursday that Jones got a full workload during the practice.

“I think it’s more important when you haven’t played in a while,” Belichick said, speaking on the importance of a full workload. “Put it that way. It’s always important. But when you’ve been out for a while, getting that timing and execution back is important for you and your teammates, at any position.”

Belichick said he’s communicated the plan to the quarterbacks and they’re on the same page.

“Everybody knows where we’re at,” said Belichick.