Patriots Bears safety Jaquan Brisker says Mac Jones kicked him and apologized for it after the game Brisker, who made the interception on Jones's final play Monday night, says the quarterback kicked him in a sensitive area on purpose.

One of Mac Jones’s legs went high on a slide at the end of one of his scrambles Monday night.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said he felt like Jones intentionally tried to kick him in his private parts on the play.

“Looking back, when he first slid, he had tried to trip me,” Brisker said Wednesday on the Bernstein and Holmes Show. “So, I feel like the second time was intentional. After looking back at the film, it looked intentional. But after the game, he came up to me and apologized. But I’ll say, the first two times, it looked very intentional during those slides.”

Advertisement:

Brisker said he initially felt sore after the play but is good now. The Bears rookie said he accepted Jones’s postgame apology.

“I think he said he didn’t mean to do it or something like that,” Brisker said. “I accepted it. I told him I hope he can get healthy and things like that, and good luck.”

On Jones’s final snap of the night, Brisker intercepted one of Jones’s passes. The Patriots replaced Jones with backup Bailey Zappe on the following drive. Zappe finished the game in place of Jones. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he planned on playing Jones in the second half but decided against it after the game got out of hand.

The interception marked a turning point in the game, helping the Bears secure a 33-14 blowout win in Foxborough on Monday Night Football.

“It felt great getting my first interception,” Brisker said. “When he threw it, I just told myself to capitalize on it. I was kind of shocked because I really hadn’t gotten a ball in a couple weeks, especially when I’m on the back on the back end playing split safety there’s not many opportunities. I just told myself that I have to capitalize and get it.”