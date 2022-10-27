Patriots What the Jets are saying about the Patriots ahead of Week 8 The Jets haven't beaten the Patriots since 2015. Here's what they're saying as they attempt to snap the streak. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh works the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The Associated Press

After dropping two of their first three games, the Jets have won four in a row and enter Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots on a hot streak.

For New England, it’s pretty much the opposite, as the Patriots got crushed by the Bears on Monday Night Football thanks to a porous run defense and identity issues at the quarterback position.

Still, this is the Jets we’re talking about here, a franchise that hasn’t beaten New England since 2015 and lost both games against the Patriots last year by a combined score of 79-19.

As the Patriots attempt to climb their way out of the AFC cellar and claim their first divisional win of the season, Sunday’s matchup could end up being a big one.

Here’s are three key things the Jets said about the Patriots this week.

The Jets are on their way, says Quinnen Williams.

For the first time in a long time, the Jets appear to have momentum and a new swagger about them this season.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said the Jets are working towards winning consistently.

“I’ve played against [David] Andrews and different guys on that offensive line a few times,” Williams said. “It’s a huge challenge going against an organization that’s used to winning and doing everything right like them. I feel like the Jets are trying to get that way and are on our way to that way.”

Robert Saleh is focused on ending losing streak against New England

With the New England struggling and the New York surging, Jets coach Robert Saleh is confident that his team will end it’s losing streak against the Patriots.

“It’s a division rival,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They know the history, they know how long it’s been. At the same time, a lot of them weren’t here for that. I wasn’t here for all of it. I was here for two of them, but our job is to focus on this moment, focus on finding ways to do our absolute best. Whatever that result is, I think we’ll like it.”

Jets prepared for both quarterbacks

Mac Jones will be the Patriots’ starter at quarterback, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

But the Jets spent time preparing for both Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who made two starts and finished last week’s game against Chicago.

“We’ll be prepared for both,” Saleh said. “I think a lot of people question whether or not [Matt] Patricia and Joe [Judge] can do what they’re doing and they’re doing a really good job. They’re moving the ball, they’re doing a good job handling the different things with the quarterback. I know Mac isn’t fully healthy. Bailey has come in and do a really nice job.”