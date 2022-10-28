Patriots Patriots will be without a couple key players against the Jets The Patriots will be without two starters as they face a Jets team that just lost two of their best players on offense. David Andrews is in concussion protocol. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots will be down a couple of notable players when they take the field against the Jets on Sunday.

Center and captain David Andrews remains in concussion protocol after suffering a blindside hit in the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night, ruling him out for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also still out due to a knee injury he suffered against the Browns in Week 6, which caused him to miss the Monday night game and not practice all week.

Patriots senior adviser/offensive line coach Matt Patricia said Andrews’s absence is big, but has trust in James Ferentz to play well in his spot.

“James Ferentz is a great player who’s been in our system a long time,” Patricia said Friday. [He’s] extremely smart, and he and David are really the guys that handle all the communication on a daily basis anyway. We practice those guys in there. David’s a great player, (and) has obviously done a great job for us inside. This week, James will be in that situation, and he’ll be able to help us there.”

As for Barmore, the Patriots struggled without him against the run on Monday Bears as the Bears rushed for 243 yards. While Barmore’s specialty is more as a pass-rusher, Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 82 yards in the game, which could’ve been avoided if Barmore was out there. Barmore also had a pair of solid performances against the Jets last season, recording seven pressures and five total tackles over two games.

The Patriots will get wide receiver Kendrick Bourne back though. He missed the Patriots’ loss to the Bears with a turf toe injury. Bourne hasn’t been as dynamic this season as he was last year, recording just 11 receptions for 156 yards so far. He could have more of a role on Sunday as Mac Jones returns as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Safety Kyle Dugger returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is questionable for Sunday’s game. He departed Monday’s game early due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) are also all questionable for the Patriots.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu was upgraded to a full participant at Friday’s practice and will play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) is the only player the Jets have ruled out for Sunday’s game for players on their active roster, though they lost a pair of key offensive players for the season in their Week 7 win over the Broncos. Running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) are both done for the season.