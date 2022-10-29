Patriots Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones ‘definitely kicked it up a little bit’ in preparation for game vs. Jets Jones will start Sunday after making his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury in Week 7. Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers have had a good rapport since the two began to play with each other in 2021. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones’s return to the field following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury didn’t go the way anyone on the Patriots would’ve liked it to have gone.

The Patriots quarterback led the team to two straight three-and-out drives before throwing an interception on his third drive. To make matters worse, Jones was getting booed by his home fans as they chanted for backup Bailey Zappe to enter the game, which happened following the interception in what ended up being a 33-14 loss for the Patriots against the Bears.

Jones will get the start against the Jets on Sunday, and according to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, he looks ready to turn the page.

“He’s normally pretty locked in,” Meyers said of Jones. “But this week, he definitely kicked it up a little bit. I’m excited for him to go out there and just show everybody what he can do.”

Meyers also doesn’t believe that Jones’s confidence was shaken following what happened in Week 7 and that he won’t be startled by any pressure on Sunday.

“I feel like he’s one of those guys who’s kind of been in high-[pressure] situations with games on the line and stressful situations,” Meyers said. “He’ll bounce back. He’ll be all right.”

As for whether or not finding out the plan of who’ll play at quarterback ahead of this week’s game unlike last week’s game matters, Meyers said it’s appreciated but didn’t find it to be too big of a deal.

“It’s kind of the same thing for us either way,” Meyers said. “Sometimes, things change. Either way, we’re ready. I mean, yeah, thanks for telling us, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go out there and play, whoever’s throwing the ball. Whoever is trying to tackle us, we’ve got to beat him. So we’ve just got to go out there and do our jobs.”

Jones’s return is likely welcomed news for Meyers. The Patriots receiver has had a good rapport since the quarterback arrived in 2021. Meyers caught nearly all of his team-high 83 receptions from Jones last season. So far this season, Meyers has caught 13 passes from Jones for 150 yards over two-plus games.

Jones might be dealing with some sort of injury though on Sunday. He’s dealing with some numbness in the toes on his left foot, which was the same ankle he injured in Week 3, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Friday.