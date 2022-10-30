Patriots Bill Belichick passes George Halas, becomes the second-winningest coach in NFL history After beating the Jets, Belichick has 325 wins, more than any other coach except Don Shula. Bill Belichick had a lot of reasons to smile on Sunday, which was his 400th game with the Patriots. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

After Sunday’s win against the Jets, there’s only one coach in NFL history with more wins than Bill Belichick.

Belichick broke his tie with George Halas to move into second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list, behind legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula. Shula’s record is 347 wins. Belichick now has 325.

When asked how much passing Halas meant to him, Belichick said he’d be able to put it in proper perspective when his career is over.

“I’ll be able to talk about that when it’s over,” Belichick said. “Add ’em up there at the end or whatever but it’s good to come down here and win. Happy for our team. I appreciate all the great players we’ve had that won those games. We have a couple of them in the locker room there besides our players. Guys like McCourty, and Slater, Mayo and Troy Brown, those guys won a lot of games for us.”

Sunday’s win was far from pretty. The Patriots trailed 10-6 at halftime on the road against the rival Jets, and they were lucky it was that close after a Mac Jones pick-6 got called back on a penalty.

But, the Patriots persevered and the defense powered New England to a win. The Patriots intercepted Zach Wilson three times. Two of the interceptions went to Devin McCourty who now has the most among active players in the NFL (33) and second most in Patriots’ history behind Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn who are tied for first.

Belichick, 70, would need 23 more wins to pass Shula for the all-time record. There aren’t enough games left this year for him to break the record. But, it could be in play within the next couple years, especially if he stays in New England and continues to improve with a young Patriots team.

“He’s done a great job here and it’s just a blessing to be able to play for him,” Jones said. “Obviously we don’t do the whole individual awards but that’s a big one and just to be his quarterback right now is a huge blessing.”