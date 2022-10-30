Patriots Rex Ryan says the Patriots are a ‘JV team’, and the Jets will stomp them The Patriots are in danger of 'falling off the mountain', the former Jets coach said. As if a "Har-Bowl" wasn't enough for the NFL, let's take a moment to look at Rex and Rob Ryan. Rob Ryan was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator through the 2012 season, but was fired after the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs. More famously, or infamously in New England, Rex Ryan is the New York Jets head coach, a rival the Patriots have encountered on numerous occasions. The last time the twins' teams met, in 2011, the Cowboys lost a close 27-24 game. FR170745 AP

The Patriots are struggling while the Jets are surging, and former Jets coach Rex Ryan couldn’t wait to take a dig at Bill Belichick’s team during NFL Countdown on Sunday.

“Let’s not get it twisted, they’ve still got the coach over there, Bill Belichick,” Ryan said. “And they’ve got one player that wouldn’t have started on those old Patriot teams, Matt Judon, nobody else. This is the New England Patriots’ JV team. So to me, I’m like Jets just stomp them.”

With four straight wins, the Jets are on a hot streak while the Patriots are coming off an embarrassing Monday night loss to the Bears. Chicago scored 33 on the Patriots. How much could Ryan see New York scoring?

“You hang 50 up on this team today,” Ryan said. “Forget it, man. Change the thing. Because I look at this. I see one team that’s climbing that mountain where the Patriots were. And it’s taking a while ain’t no question, but they’re going a little faster. Let me finish on this: There’s one team coming off that mountain and if they lose this one today, they’re going off that mountain at breakneck speed.”

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was on the panel with Ryan. Bruschi said that he thinks the Patriots are coming in thinking that the Jets will fold under pressure like they normally do.

“Until they prove it, the Patriots will always go into that stadium and play the Jets and it’s like they’ll be little brother,” Bruschi said. “Until they prove it, and they haven’t And you’ve got everything going for you today, ok NY Jets? But now you’ve got to do it though. Because when the score is tight and it’s a close game in the fourth quarter, the Jets always fold.”

Ryan, however, says the past is gone. The Jets have a chance to prove that it’s a new era in this rivalry.

“The Patriots still think they’re better than the Jets,” Ryan said. “Man, they ain’t no better. You were better when you had Tom Brady at quarterback and Randy Moss at receiver.”